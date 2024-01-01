Advertisement
League One breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
League One
DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury snap up Villa prospect O'Reilly
DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Villa midfielder Mitchell
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth youngster Dacosta Gonzalez joins Crawley
Chelsea attacker Castledine attracting loan interest
Sheffield Wednesday closing deal for Man Utd striker McNeill
Middlesbrough win race for Hunt as transfer complete
DONE DEAL: Bristol Rovers sign West Ham youngster Forbes
Plymouth boss Rooney enjoys Neville swipe
DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Peterborough defender Edwards
Peterborough chairman MacAnthony tribute to Southampton signing Edwards
DONE DEAL: Brunt leaves Leicester for Wrexham
Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder Leonard
Sinclair signs new one-year deal at Bristol Rovers
Derby signing Osborn: Forest fans will understand this decision
Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley
Brighton midfielder Leonard on Copenhagen radar
Arsenal ace Rice: I could respond to bitter McLean, but what's the point?
Birmingham and Wrexham want League One clash in USA
New Plymouth manager Rooney makes key staff decision
DONE DEAL: Okonkwo delighted signing permanently with Wrexham
Arthur Okonkwo posts Arsenal farewell
Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewell
DONE DEAL: Burton Albion sign Chelsea midfielder Webster
DONE DEAL: Larsson leaves Forest for Burton Albion
Leicester lose U21 coach to Birmingham
