DONE DEAL: Wolves winger Campbell joins Stevenage

Wolves winger Chem Campbell has signed permanently League One Stevenage.

The 22-year-old arrives at The Lamex Stadium on a permanent deal after spending six years at Wolves, where he made a handful of Premier League appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

Campbell most recently spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Reading in League One, making 42 appearances and contributing to 12 goals in all competitions.

He also had previous loan spells with Wycombe and Charlton.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Campbell's contract.