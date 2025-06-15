Peterborough chairman MacAnthony angry losing Jones to St Pauli

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony admits he's upset over Ricky-Jade Jones' departure for St Pauli.

The 22 year-old striker is leaving in a Bosman transfer as his Posh deal expires this month.

It means Posh will only receive a small compensation fee for the move.

MacAthony wrote on social media: “He turned down four brilliant Championship clubs to do this move which has cost his home town club a lot of money.

"Not going to lie, it stings and makes me bitter for the moment as the kid has been with us so many years and I couldn't have been more supportive of him but we move on and don’t look back.

"This is football and it can kick you in the nuts at times.”

Jones scored 18 goals in all competitions last season including 11 in League One.