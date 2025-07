Mansfield have signed Nottingham Forest striker Joe Gardner.

Gardner moves to Nigel Clough's Stags on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 20 year-old said: "I've been out here only a couple of days and the lads have made me feel very welcome.

"I'm really looking forward to the season and hoping to impress."

Gardner spent part of last season on-loan with Mansfield's League One rivals Lincoln City.