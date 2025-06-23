'It would be amazing' - Gareth Bale breaks silence on bid to buy Cardiff City

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham winger Gareth Bale is part of a consortium interested in buying League One side Cardiff City.

The 35-year-old who retired from football back in 2023 had his first offer for Cardiff City rejected by the current ownership.

Bale remains keen on purchasing the Welsh club with contact having already been made with owner Vincent Tan through a letter of intent.

Speaking to reporters at the premiere of F1: The Movie, Bale said: "We are interested in getting Cardiff. It's my home (town) club, it's where I grew up and my uncle used to play for them. To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true.

"It's a club close to my heart. It's where I grew up and I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs.

“I know how amazing the Welsh fans and Cardiff fans are. It would be amazing to try and do something together. We are trying to engage with Cardiff and more news will come out on that in the future but hopefully we can get something done."