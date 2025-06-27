DONE DEAL: Exeter sign Brentford midfielder Brierley

Exeter City have signed Brentford midfielder Ethan Brierley on a season-long loan.

The 21 year-old joined Brentford in 2023 from Rochdale.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's somebody we know a lot about and we've been tracking him for a long time," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell said of his new loanee.

"I feel like this is the right opportunity and moment for him to come and show what he can do.

"He's an energetic midfield player, quite similar to Ryan Trevitt in how he can build deeper, but he can also attack the box and have quality in the final third."