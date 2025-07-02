Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: AFC Wimbledon sign Sunderland keeper Bishop

AFC Wimbledon have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Bishop moves to AFCW in a permanent transfer. The former Manchester United keeper, 25, has signed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted League One club.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: "We are really pleased to get a goalkeeper of such quality with real experience, he's played for some big clubs so we know exactly what we are getting and as always Bayzo (keeper coach Ashley Bayes) will get the best out of him. 

"We are really happy with Nathan and Joe and the goalkeeping department we now have here." 

Director of Football, Craig Cope, added: "We are delighted to have Nathan join. He's a goalkeeper with real pedigree who can come and work with Bayzo and Joe and really progress alonsgide the football club."

