Rotherham boss Hamshaw hopes to re-sign Gore from Man Utd

Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw has hopes of re-signing Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore.

The 20 year-old joined the Millers on-loan in January, though struggled with injury concerns.

"We're in regular communication with Manchester United,” Hamshaw told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“They're seeing what happens with their pre-season and we'll go from there.

“I think that, if he does come out, we'll be near the front of the race. I'm hoping it's before the start of the season but with these things you never know. It could happen tomorrow, it could happen in three weeks.

“I really like Dan. I like his attitude, I like his commitment, I like his tenacity, I like his work ethic, I like everything he represents.”