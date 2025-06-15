Jones posts Peterborough farewell after landing Bundesliga move with St Pauli

Ricky-Jade Jones has said goodbye to Peterborough United after signing for Bundesliga club St Pauli.

Jones, 22, has long been linked with a Premier League move, but will take his next career step in Germany. Jones moves to St Pauli as his contract expires this month.

"Joining this club as a nine-year-old boy, I didn't realise the impact it would have on my life," Jones posted on his Instagram account.

"I just want to say thank you to the gaffer, the staff, my team-mates and everyone associated within the club for believing in me on my journey.

"To all the fans that stuck with me, thank you so much for giving me that extra bit of strength week in, week out, I truly am so thankful for that.

"Representing this club will always mean the most to me and my family."