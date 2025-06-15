Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit

Jones posts Peterborough farewell after landing Bundesliga move with St Pauli

Paul Vegas
Jones posts Peterborough farewell after landing Bundesliga move with St Pauli
Jones posts Peterborough farewell after landing Bundesliga move with St PauliČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Marriott
Ricky-Jade Jones has said goodbye to Peterborough United after signing for Bundesliga club St Pauli.

Jones, 22, has long been linked with a Premier League move, but will take his next career step in Germany. Jones moves to St Pauli as his contract expires this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Joining this club as a nine-year-old boy, I didn't realise the impact it would have on my life," Jones posted on his Instagram account.

"I just want to say thank you to the gaffer, the staff, my team-mates and everyone associated within the club for believing in me on my journey.

"To all the fans that stuck with me, thank you so much for giving me that extra bit of strength week in, week out, I truly am so thankful for that.

"Representing this club will always mean the most to me and my family."

Mentions
BundesligaJones Ricky-JadeSt. PauliPeterboroughLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hamann: Wirtz will be good for Liverpool; better option than Musiala
Tottenham agree deal for first signing under Thomas Frank
Tottenham in advanced Tel talks with Bayern Munich