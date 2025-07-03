Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Huddersfield land Palace keeper Goodman

Huddersfield Town have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman in a season-long loan.

Goodman will begin preseason with Palace before moving to the Terriers.

The 21 year-old spent last term on-loan with AFC Wimbledon.

"In each discussion I've held with him, Owen displayed a hunger to succeed and enthusiasm to contribute to our shared goals in the season to come, with his own ambitions aligned to our own," Terriers boss Lee Grant told the club website.

"He played a key role in AFC Wimbledon's successes last season, and wants to push himself to improve further still."

