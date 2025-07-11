DONE DEAL: Exeter snap up Palace keeper Whitworth

Exeter City have snapped up Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Whitworth returns to Exeter for a season consecutive season-long loan.

"We've had some fantastic goalkeepers on loan and Joe was right up there with the best of them last season," Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"He showed some incredible form and racked up a huge number of clean sheets and was one of the best in the league last season.

"He was named the supporters' player of the year too so is well liked at the football club and we are delighted we have managed to get him back.

"I'm sure this year with the character he is and way he approaches everyday he will be even better - he's a huge signing for us."