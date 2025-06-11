Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

DONE DEAL: Moore pleased as Port Vale sign outright Villa attacker Richards

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Moore pleased as Port Vale sign outright Villa attacker Richards
DONE DEAL: Moore pleased as Port Vale sign outright Villa attacker RichardsPort Vale/X.com
New League One outfit Port Vale have snapped up Aston Villa attacking midfielder Rico Richards.

Richards joined Port Vale in a permanent transfer after helping to promotion from League Two when on-loan last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 21 year-old has agreed a two-year contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

"He showed last season that he's a player that can affect games for us and really get supporters off their seats," Vale boss Darren Moore said.

"He's someone I've known for a long time and he's already got a good level of experience under his belt at a young age.

"We're all glad that he'll be continuing his development here at Port Vale."

 

Mentions
League OneLeague TwoRichards RicoPort ValeAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Wolves winger Campbell joins Stevenage
Aston Villa boss Emery holds talks with Barrenechea over Valencia option
Tielemans casts doubt on Aston Villa future