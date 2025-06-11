DONE DEAL: Moore pleased as Port Vale sign outright Villa attacker Richards
New League One outfit Port Vale have snapped up Aston Villa attacking midfielder Rico Richards.
Richards joined Port Vale in a permanent transfer after helping to promotion from League Two when on-loan last season.
The 21 year-old has agreed a two-year contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.
"He showed last season that he's a player that can affect games for us and really get supporters off their seats," Vale boss Darren Moore said.
"He's someone I've known for a long time and he's already got a good level of experience under his belt at a young age.
"We're all glad that he'll be continuing his development here at Port Vale."