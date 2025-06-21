Bale leading consortium attempting buy Tan out of Cardiff

Real Madrid hero Gareth Bale is part of a group seeking to buy Welsh club Cardiff City.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan has received a letter of intent from Bale's consortium, which has been rejected.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Sun says the group's interest is unlikely to end there.

Bale's uncle Chris Pike played for the Welsh club as a striker between 1989 and 1993.

Cardiff were relegated from the Championship last season and have since appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as new manager.

Bale's group has also explored buying Plymouth Argyle.