Former Man United midfielder Tom Cleverley lands Plymouth Argyle job

Former Man United midfielder Tom Cleverley has officially been announced as the new Plymouth Argyle manager just months after being sacked by Watford.

The 35-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club following their relegation from the Championship to League One.

Cleverley was most recently Head Coach of Sky Bet Championship side Watford, who he took to a 14th-place finish in his first full season in charge, before leaving in May.

Plymouth will be hoping to go right back to up the Championship at the first time of asking after 46 points from their 46 games last season.

The fans will also be hopeful Cleverley works out better than the last former Man United player who took charge, Wayne Rooney.