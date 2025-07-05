Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
Garnacho reveals he intends to stay in the Premier League after Man Utd departure
Newcastle and Aston Villa fight for €50m ex-Arsenal midfielder

DONE DEAL: Bolton land Brighton winger Cozier-Duberry

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Bolton land Brighton winger Cozier-Duberry
DONE DEAL: Bolton land Brighton winger Cozier-DuberryBolton Wanderers/X.com
Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brighton football chief David Weir said:  "Amario is an exciting young talent with a good attitude, and we want him to play senior football. This move gives him that chance to get regular minutes at a very good level with a good club.

"Last season, he had a really good start with us on pre-season tour, and then he went to Blackburn, but then found his progress disrupted a little bit by injury during the second half of the season.

"Amario reacted well to that, is back to full fitness and ready for the new season. We are looking forward to watching his progress with Bolton."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCozier-Duberry AmarioBrightonBoltonBlackburnLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton medical today for Club Brugge wing-back De Cuyper
Hurzeler "very pleased" with Brighton's summer market work
Rotherham boss Hamshaw hopes to re-sign Gore from Man Utd