DONE DEAL: Bolton land Brighton winger Cozier-Duberry

Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Brighton football chief David Weir said: "Amario is an exciting young talent with a good attitude, and we want him to play senior football. This move gives him that chance to get regular minutes at a very good level with a good club.

"Last season, he had a really good start with us on pre-season tour, and then he went to Blackburn, but then found his progress disrupted a little bit by injury during the second half of the season.

"Amario reacted well to that, is back to full fitness and ready for the new season. We are looking forward to watching his progress with Bolton."