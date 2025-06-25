Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Tottenham forward Ajayi joins Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers have signed Tottenham forward Damola Ajayi on a season-long loan.

Ayaji, 19, scored on his senior debut for Spurs against Elfsborg in the Europa League last season.

"This is a top club that has just had a great season and I'm ready to kick on," he told the club website.

"I feel like I can see what Rovers are trying to build and I feel like they're heading in the right direction."

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “Damola is a very exciting player that we are delighted has chosen us.

“He’s a player highly thought of at Spurs and can play off the sides in our front three or as an attacking 10. He makes good decisions has lovely balance and change of pace.

“Huge thanks to Spurs and the good relationship we have with them for helping us bring Damola to Doncaster Rovers.”

