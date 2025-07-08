DONE DEAL: Reading snap up Brighton striker O'Mahoney

Reading have snapped up Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony.

O'Mahoney, 19, joins League One Reading on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Royals manager Noel Hunt said: "Mark is a young hungry striker who wants to come in and develop at our club. He's young and he wants to learn his trade after having a successful loan deal last year at Portsmouth in the Championship.

"He learnt plenty whilst playing at that level, which will stand him in good stead for the upcoming season.

"He's another player who has come through a really strong Academy, and will be a great addition to our squad."