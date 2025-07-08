Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United set Andre Onana asking price

DONE DEAL: Reading snap up Brighton striker O'Mahoney

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Reading snap up Brighton striker O'Mahoney
DONE DEAL: Reading snap up Brighton striker O'MahoneyReading/X.com
Reading have snapped up Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony.

O'Mahoney, 19, joins League One Reading on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Royals manager Noel Hunt said: "Mark is a young hungry striker who wants to come in and develop at our club. He's young and he wants to learn his trade after having a successful loan deal last year at Portsmouth in the Championship.

"He learnt plenty whilst playing at that level, which will stand him in good stead for the upcoming season.

"He's another player who has come through a really strong Academy, and will be a great addition to our squad."

Mentions
League OneO'Mahony MarkReadingBrightonPortsmouthPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Reading land Man City defender Burns
DONE DEAL: Aberdeen sign Sunderland winger Aouchiche
Hurzeler delighted with Brighton swoop for De Cuyper