DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Feeney joins Huddersfield

Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

Feeney spent last season on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

Terriers manager Lee Grant told the club's website: "Josh is a young talented defender who has a season of experience playing in this division, proving he can deal with the demands of a busy schedule.

"He is ready and capable of making another step up as he becomes another addition to our back line."

Thrilled with move

Feeney said: “I am thrilled to join Huddersfield Town for the season, a club that has a positive feeling around it and ambition, in Sky Bet League One.

“After conversations with Manager Lee Grant, I felt like this was absolutely the right move for me to continue my development. He has clear values and objectives and that is something that I can really get on board with.

“The objectives are clear, and I can’t wait to contribute to the side this season, hopefully giving the fans some positive memories on the way.”