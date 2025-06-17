Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim
Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Feeney joins Huddersfield

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Feeney joins Huddersfield
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Feeney joins HuddersfieldHuddersfield/X.com
Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

Feeney spent last season on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Terriers manager Lee Grant told the club's website: "Josh is a young talented defender who has a season of experience playing in this division, proving he can deal with the demands of a busy schedule.

"He is ready and capable of making another step up as he becomes another addition to our back line."

 

Thrilled with move

Feeney said: “I am thrilled to join Huddersfield Town for the season, a club that has a positive feeling around it and ambition, in Sky Bet League One.

“After conversations with Manager Lee Grant, I felt like this was absolutely the right move for me to continue my development. He has clear values and objectives and that is something that I can really get on board with.

“The objectives are clear, and I can’t wait to contribute to the side this season, hopefully giving the fans some positive memories on the way.”

Mentions
League OneFeeney JoshHuddersfieldAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa striker Watkins happy Arsenal set to try again
Man United make Andre Onana transfer decision
Arsenal reviving plans for Aston Villa striker Watkins