Real Madrid hero Bale part of group seeking to buy Plymouth

Former Real Madrid star and Wales captain Gareth Bale is involved in a consortium seeking to buy Plymouth Argyle.

The US-based consortium is now in talks with Plymouth about a takeover of the League One club.

Plymouth owner Simon Hallett has been discussing sale plans for several months.

BBC Sport says talks between Hallett and the private-equity firm are at an early stage.

Plymouth were relegated to League One last season and have just named Tom Cleverley as new manager.