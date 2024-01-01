Advertisement
LaLiga2 breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
LaLiga2
Cordoba signing Theo Zidane posts Real Madrid farewell
Sevilla snap up Racing Santander midfielder Peque
DONE DEAL: Theo Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Cordoba
DONE DEAL: Escandell, Curbelo leave Las Palms for Segunda Division
DONE DEAL: Leganes sign Real Sociedad midfielder Roberto López
DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao send Vencedor to Racing Santander
DONE DEAL: Arroyo cuts Liverpool ties to join Burgos
DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Racing Ferrol winger Losada
Granada swooping for Eibar goalkeeper Luca Zidane
Segunda Division's new boys: All you need to know about Deportivo de La Coruña, Castellón, Málaga and Córdoba
DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Real Oviedo fullback Viti
Arsenal hero Cazorla to play on with Real Oviedo
Promotion playoffs enter critical phase; Castro retires: 10 things you must know from this week's LaLiga
Segunda Division Promotion Playoffs: Espanyol v Gijon; Eibar face Oviedo
