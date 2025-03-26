PSG owners eye €100 million move for Spanish club

Paris Saint-Germain owners, Qatar Sports Investments, are said to be interested in acquiring beleaguered Spanish side Malaga for €100 million.

According to French outlet L'Équipe, negotiations between QSI and the current Malaga board are said to be at an advanced stage.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Qatari group are said to be interested in entering the realm of multi-club ownership, and already own a 21.67% stake in Portuguese side Braga.

Malaga are currently co-owned by the Spanish hotel and real estate group BlueBay (49%) and Qatari businessman Abdullah Al-Thani.

Currently playing in LaLiga2, Malaga have faced serious financial difficulties over the past few seasons, and investment from QSI would come as welcome news.