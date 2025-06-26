Segunda Division new-boys: Profiling the four new LaLiga2 clubs - including Pique's Andorra

LALIGA HYPERMOTION is now complete for the next campaign. The 22 teams that will compete next season have been confirmed, with four familiar names arriving from the First RFEF, although some have been absent from professional football for many years. AD Ceuta FC, Cultural Leonesa, FC Andorra, and Real Sociedad B will all be in the second tier of Spanish football next season.

AD Ceuta FC returns to professional football after 45 years

AD Ceuta FC has secured a long-awaited promotion after defeating CF Fuenlabrada 2-1 at the Estadio Fernando Torres. This historic achievement ends a 45-year absence from LALIGA HYPERMOTION, a testament to the difficulty of their accomplishment. Their solid home form and collective spirit on the pitch propelled them to the top of the table.

The club’s crest has a unique history. Initially, the AD Ceuta crest mirrored that of the autonomous city of Ceuta.

The first version, introduced in 1956, resembled the one that has represented the club’s fans since 2019. The main difference lies in the presence of a blue background with different symbols.

In 1992, the crest changed to resemble the city’s emblem more closely, and then again in 1994 to resemble the original once more. Since then, the badge has undergone three more changes. The current crest includes the team’s initials (ADC), a smaller ball, and towers that changed from gold to white. It’s a young club in terms of history, once again putting Ceuta on the professional football map.

Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa players celebrate LaLiga

Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa returns after seven years

Cultural returns to the second division seven seasons after their last appearance, following a 1-1 draw against Andorra. It caps off a dream season in which they led the standings from matchday one to the last, achieving a nearly flawless campaign. Through consistency, resilience, and fan support, they achieved their goal of returning to professional football.

This will be Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa’s 17th appearance in LALIGA HYPERMOTION, in their 103rd year of history. They’ve played only once in LALIGA EA SPORTS, back in 1955, when they faced Spain’s top teams.

That experience remains unforgettable in León, which also boasts a famous 2-1 Copa del Rey extra-time win over Atlético de Madrid in 2020. Now, the club hopes for a long stay in professional football and continued growth.

Gerard Piqué’s FC Andorra back in LALIGA HYPERMOTION one year later

Just a year after relegation, FC Andorra earned promotion via the playoffs, winning away in both rounds against tough opponents: UD Ibiza and SD Ponferradina. Coached by Beto Company, the team returns to LALIGA HYPERMOTION.

This marks only the second time in their history that FC Andorra reaches this level. Founded in 1942, and owned by Gerard Piqué since 2018, it’s the first Andorran club to compete in this league. Their first stint featured Eder Sarabia—son of legendary Athletic Club player Manu Sarabia—as coach. He’s now managing in LALIGA EA SPORTS with Elche CF.

Remarkably, Andorra reached professional football just three years after playing in the Catalan First Division. It’s been a meteoric rise, and this season they’ve proven their strength once again. They now begin their third season ever in Spain’s second division. In their first, they nearly reached playoff spots; in the second, they were relegated. With more experience this time, they return ready for the challenge.

Real Sociedad return to Segunda LaLiga

Real Sociedad B returns to the second tier after four years

The dream came true for Real Sociedad B, who secured promotion four years after their last appearance. Despite a 1-2 home loss to Nàstic de Tarragona in Zubieta, their advantage from the first leg was enough to seal their return to LALIGA HYPERMOTION. The club’s persistence and long-term vision have brought their reserve team back to the professional ranks.

Their last experience in LALIGA HYPERMOTION was under Xabi Alonso, during a season in which the team came close to promotion.

Since then, Alonso has continued to grow, and now manages Real Madrid in LALIGA EA SPORTS. Meanwhile, the B team has provided a solid pipeline for players moving up to the first team under Imanol Alguacil.