Newcastle on brink of trumping Barcelona, Real Madrid to Antonito signing

Paul Vegas
Malaga winger Antonio Cordero is emerging as a target for Newcastle United.

The 18 year-old, known as Antonito, is a confirmed target for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Indeed, Barca had an offer rejected by Malaga for Antonito last summer.

Both LaLiga giants remain in the hunt for the teen, though now face competition from Newcastle.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle are now close to beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the 18-year-old's signing.

Antonito has visited Newcastle, whose sporting director Paul Mitchell has now begun negotiations with his representatives.

There is great optimism within Newcastle that they will clinch Antonito's transfer.

