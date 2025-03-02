Tribal Football
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Now with Coroba, Theo Zidane says Jude Bellingham was the most professional player he saw at Real Madrid.

Theo came though the La Fabrica system at Real Madrid before leaving for Segunda Division last year.

Asked about who stood out for him at Real, Theo told L'Equipe: "In all training sessions, players are ultra-competitive. All exercises are matches.

"I learned from these great players that you have to give everything constantly. The last one that I learned from, is Jude Bellingham.

"He was constantly thorough, with each exercise, ultra-focused..."

Theo is the son of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

