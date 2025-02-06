Rayo, Real Zaragoza watching Man City midfielder Simpson-Pusey

Rayo Vallecano are eyeing Manchester City midfielder Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states Segunda Division Real Zaragoza are also watching the youngster.

Romano is reporting: "Real Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano and Sheffield Wednesday have all made an approach to Manchester City to sign Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan in January.

"No green light from the club as City wanted to keep him."

Simpson-Pusey has made six senior appearances for City this season.