DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd, Rayo striker Bebe joins Ibiza

Ansser Sadiq
Former Manchester United forward Bebe has completed a surprise move to Spanish third-tier club UD Ibiza.  

The 34-year-old began his career at Estrela da Amadora before a shock £7.4 million transfer to United in 2010.  

Sir Alex Ferguson signed him on the recommendation of Carlos Queiroz, but he struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.  

Bebe made just seven first-team appearances for United and was loaned out to clubs like Besiktas, Rio Ave, and Pacos de Ferreira.  

He eventually left for Benfica in 2014 but was once again sent on loan before finding stability in Spain.  

Following stints at Cordoba, Eibar, and Rayo Vallecano, Bebe now continues his career with UD Ibiza.

