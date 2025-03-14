Real Oviedo veteran Cazorla: Arsenal best decision I made

Arsenal hero Santi Cazorla says moving to the Gunners was the best decision of his career.

The veteran is now playing the Segunda Division with Real Oviedo and was reunited with former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger this week.

"The better players you have around you, the better player you are. The best decision I made was to go to Arsenal; it was where I had the most fun and where I grew the most," Cazorla recalled.

“I always saw the Premier League as something far away, but when I had the opportunity, I didn't hesitate. It was the best decision I made in my career.

“When I arrived at Arsenal, I found myself on the edge of a sea liner. You realize how big a club is because of everything it does."

Cazorla also recalled his relationship with Wenger.

“I expected someone authoritarian or imposing, but it was the opposite. He was a friendly person, a different kind of leader.

“If he hadn't given me the extra year, I would probably have been unemployed. That detail speaks volumes about his greatness.”