Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Patino struggling at Deportivo La Coruna

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Patino struggling at Deportivo La Coruna
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Patino struggling at Deportivo La CorunaLaLiga
Charlie Patino's future with Deportivo La Coruna is coming into sharp focus.

The former Arsenal midfielder was signed in the summer to much fanfare as he penned a four-year contract after Depor's promotion to the Segunda Division.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Patino has not been called up for the last five matches and has only played 64 minutes for Depor in La Liga 2.

Those games have been away from home and he has not yet set foot on the pitch at the Blanquiazul stadium.

The 21 year-old was considered for a loan move away in January, though ultimately remained when the market shut last week.

Mentions
LaLigaPatino CharlieDep. La CorunaArsenalPremier LeagueLaLiga2
Related Articles
Scholes says Newcastle striker Isak deserves "bigger and better" than Arsenal
Newcastle on brink of trumping Barcelona, Real Madrid to Antonito signing
WATCH: Arsenal fans in Dubai urge Saliba to resist Real Madrid