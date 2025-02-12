Ex-Arsenal midfielder Patino struggling at Deportivo La Coruna

Charlie Patino's future with Deportivo La Coruna is coming into sharp focus.

The former Arsenal midfielder was signed in the summer to much fanfare as he penned a four-year contract after Depor's promotion to the Segunda Division.

Patino has not been called up for the last five matches and has only played 64 minutes for Depor in La Liga 2.

Those games have been away from home and he has not yet set foot on the pitch at the Blanquiazul stadium.

The 21 year-old was considered for a loan move away in January, though ultimately remained when the market shut last week.