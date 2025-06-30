Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Granada snap up Barcelona keeper Astralaga

DONE DEAL: Granada snap up Barcelona keeper Astralaga
Granada
Barcelona goalkeeper Ander Astralaga has joined Granada.

The youngster moves to the Segunda Division outfit on-loan for the new season.

Astralaga moved to Barca in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao.

Last season, he played regularly for Barca Atletic, making 18 appearances in total for the campaign.

Granada announced on Sunday: "Granada Club de Fútbol and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the loan of goalkeeper Ander Astralaga until the end of the 2025-26 season."

