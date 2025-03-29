Liverpool owners in advanced talks to buy Malaga

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are in talks about buying Segunda Division club Malaga.

Malaga are up for sale and also interesting PSG's Qatari owners.

FSG also own Liverpool and buying Malaga would be the investment firm's second move into football.

The Daily Express says a FSG delegation visited Malaga this week and were given a tour of the club's facilities.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani is reportedly ready to sell his 51 per cent stake in the club.

And talks with FSG have reached the stage where the Americans are now doing their due diligence over the deal.