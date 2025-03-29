Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Tottenham's Tel may be recalled by Bayern Munich after controversial social media post

Liverpool owners in advanced talks to buy Malaga

Paul Vegas
Liverpool owners in advanced talks to buy Malaga
Liverpool owners in advanced talks to buy MalagaAction Plus
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are in talks about buying Segunda Division club Malaga.

Malaga are up for sale and also interesting PSG's Qatari owners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FSG also own Liverpool and buying Malaga would be the investment firm's second move into football.

The Daily Express says a FSG delegation visited Malaga this week and were given a tour of the club's facilities.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani is reportedly ready to sell his 51 per cent stake in the club.

And talks with FSG have reached the stage where the Americans are now doing their due diligence over the deal.

Mentions
MalagaLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaLaLiga2
Related Articles
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe
Alexander-Arnold hands Liverpool boost in Salah contract talks
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free