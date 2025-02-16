Levante players taking inspiration from Garcia's Villa move

Carlos Alvarez is drawing inspiration from former Levante teammate Andres Garcia and his move to Aston Villa.

The fullback left Levante for Villa last month.

"I’m very happy for him," Alvarez told AS. "He’s worked hard and he deserves it. The truth is that those opportunities can’t be wasted and it’s clear that the club also needed it.

"I am a dreamer, and I think big. Your example inspires me to work hard and be able to be closer to that type of situation.

"The reality is that I don’t think beyond this weekend. It would be a bit hypocritical to think about that and then say that it annoys me to lose the three points.

"I prefer to focus on the games because then everything comes. We are going to take advantage of the opportunity we have, which I think is very nice."