Real Zaragoza expel Barcelona scout Goikoetxea

Real Zaragoza have expelled Barcelona scout Jon Andoni Goikoetxea from their sports centre.

Goikoetxea was in attendance to watch an Alevín match until Zaragoza employees present there noticed his presence and made him leave.

Heraldo de Aragón says Zaragoza are determined to stop their academy being plundered by bigger clubs - which has happened over the past two years.

Just last summer, Barca swooped for Gorka Buil and Samuel Borniquel, both born in 2010, from Zaragoza's academy system.

The Aragonese had previously announced that they would take measures to prevent more such departures and the expulsion of Goikoetxea serves as a warning to rival clubs.

