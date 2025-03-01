Granada goalkeeper Zidane talks up Ligue 1 move

Granada goalkeeper Luca Zidane admits a move to France could be on this summer.

Zidane, who came through the Real Madrid system, fielded interest from Lens and Montpellier over the January market.

He told L'Equipe: "Whether it's me, Theo or Elyaz, we are all ambitious. We are here to get as high as possible. But France is an option. It's our country, even if our football culture is still more Spanish.

"We want to play in the Primera Division, whether in Spain, France, Italy or England. That's our desire. We are ambitious, competitive and hard-working. I'm interested in Ligue 1, even if my goal is to return to the Primera with Granada."

Zinedine Zidane's firstborn added: "I've had some (requests), but as a number 2.

"Now, at 26, I've reached a crucial moment in my career. Maybe I'll have to make a new choice in June. I want to settle down and be consistent in Ligue 1."