Barca Atletic coach Sanchez: No-one has told me I have to leave

Barca Atletic coach Albert Sanchez insists he's not heard anything from the board about his job.

Sanchez is under increasing pressure after a home defeat to Arenteiro at the Johan Cruyff Estadio on the weekend.

Barca Atletic are in the relegation zone of group one of the Primera Federacion.

The B team are going through a serious crisis: they have not won at home since September, since the match against Zamora (1-0); they have gone eight games without a win and they have not won a single game in 2025.

Sanchez said after the defeat: "I am grateful to those who believed in me at the time. The day I have to go, I will go and thank them, but, for the moment, we have not entered into an assessment of my future.

"I don't know what will happen in a minute. I can only be grateful to Alexanco, Toni, Bojan ... to everyone."