Lisci: An honour to coach this Mirandes team; we've deserved more

Mirandes coach Alessio Lisci paid tribute to his players after their promotion playoff defeat to Real Oviedo.

Mirandes took the lead in last night's second-leg to go 2-0 ahead on aggregate, but Oviedo fought back to eventually win 3-1 in extra-time and 3-2 overall.

Afterwards, with doubts over his future at Mirandes, Lisci said: "It's an honour to have coached this team this season.

"Mirandés is very big and we've proven it, and it will be very big when I'm not here or when Alfredo Merino is not here."

The Italian coach also said: "It's hard to accept certain things, but that's football, that's how it works, and we keep fighting.

"It's sad because we've deserved more throughout the year. Losing is good, but I'd like to lose in a different way... and I'm not saying that for my team."

On his future, Lisci concluded: "I'm not the news right now. The news is Mirandés, which is a great team."