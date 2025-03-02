Newcastle ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona in Antonito battle

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are closing on a deal for Malaga winger Antonio Cordero.

The teenager dubbed 'Antonito' is also a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the Daily Mail says he is close to committing to Newcastle after talks in recent weeks. The attacker is off contract in June.

Antonito and his family have been guests of Newcastle and been visiting Tyneside ahead of the move.

Newcastle plan to sign then loan out Antonito for next season.

