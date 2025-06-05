Tribal Football
Levante, Getafe go for Diawara after Eldense spell

Amadou Diawara is coming off contract at Eldense.

The former Roma and Bologna midfielder signed with the relegated Segunda Division club on a short-term deal to regain his fitness and match rhythm after a difficult 18 months.

Diawara will become a free agent next month and his form with Eldense has him on the radar of LaLiga clubs.

Levante and Getafe are both keen, with Diawara having played 12 games and scored twice for Eldense.

TMW says Levante have already made a two-year contract offer to Diawara, with an option for another 12 months.

