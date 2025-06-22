Real Oviedo goalscorers Cazorla, Portillo thrilled to reach Primera: Fans have been in mud for years

Real Oviedo goalscorers Santi Cazorla and Francisco Portillo were thrilled to have fired the club back to the Primera Liga.

Oviedo came from a goal down to win 3-1, 3-2 on aggregate, with the final goal arriving in extra-time through Francisco Portillo. Before then, Cazorla had canceled out Mirandes' lead with an ice-cool penalty.

He later said: "There were a lot of nerves. It was a difficult match because they took the lead, but the team didn't lose faith. It's all for the fans who carried us so much this year.

"I've been involved in this since I was a kid, and because of the feeling I have for the club, it's different from the rest. The fans , who have been in the mud for many years, deserve it."

Portillo, meanwhile, said: "I've been promoted five times. I was very clear about it, every time I'd achieved it I'd never had so much confidence in the team, that we were going to achieve it."

Regarding the goal he scored, Oviedo's third, he said: "I hit it with everything I had. We were having a hard time because they're a very good team and they were putting pressure on us."