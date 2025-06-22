Real Oviedo coach Paunovic: We did it! This club deserves to be in Primera

Real Oviedo coach Veljko Paunovic was full of pride after winning their promotion playoff against Mirandes.

Oviedo came from a goal down to win 3-1, 3-2 on aggregate, with the final goal arriving in extra-time through Francisco Portillo.

A delighted Paunovic declared afterwards: "We did it!

"I want to give a lot of credit to the previous coaching staff, who worked very hard, and when we took over the team, there was a lot of very good work done.

"This also goes for Dubovsky, for Radomir Antic..."

Paunovic also said: "I want to enjoy this. I've had a thorn in my side for 24 years. I haven't seen my family for three months, and today they're here. They understood that I had to dedicate myself to something that transcends us and repair the emotional damage.

"Oviedo is back where it deserves to be: for the fans, for the city, for its history... Things have been done well. Last year we were close