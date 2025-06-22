Real Oviedo coach Paunovic: We did it! This club deserves to be in Primera

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Oviedo coach Veljko Paunovic was full of pride after winning their promotion playoff against Mirandes.

Oviedo came from a goal down to win 3-1, 3-2 on aggregate, with the final goal arriving in extra-time through Francisco Portillo

A delighted Paunovic declared afterwards: "We did it!

"I want to give a lot of credit to the previous coaching staff, who worked very hard, and when we took over the team, there was a lot of very good work done.

"This also goes for Dubovsky, for Radomir Antic..."

Paunovic also said: "I want to enjoy this. I've had a thorn in my side for 24 years. I haven't seen my family for three months, and today they're here. They understood that I had to dedicate myself to something that transcends us and repair the emotional damage.

"Oviedo is back where it deserves to be: for the fans, for the city, for its history... Things have been done well. Last year we were close

