Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Jonathan David reveals preferred destination amid Premier League interest
Sancho backed to rebuild career on Man Utd return
Man Utd and Hojlund agree on sale plans

Malaga not giving up keeping hold of Newcastle target Antonito

Paul Vegas
Malaga not giving up keeping hold of Newcastle target Antonito
Malaga not giving up keeping hold of Newcastle target AntonitoAction Plus
Malaga chief Kike Perez insists Antonio Cordero could yet stay next season.

The teenage winger is expected to sign with Newcastle United, having visited the club earlier this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Perez told PTV Málaga’s Zona Deporte: "I have hope because, and I’ve always said this, I’m no longer saying this as someone who works at Málaga or as their general director.

"I’m saying this as someone who works in football. Things will happen, and in the end, we’ll see what happens.

“I see it as logical (staying). I don’t think that whether you’re here or not, people give everything until the end. I’m not one to hold things against others. Whoever’s here, as long as they give everything they have, there’s nothing to say." 

While Newcastle remain in advanced talks with Cordero's camp, fresh interest from Porto has also arrived for the winger.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonitoCordero AntonioPerez KikeMalagaNewcastle UtdLaLiga2Football Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle fire Tonali message to Barcelona
Everton, Man Utd eyeing Newcastle midfielder Longstaff
Isak opens up on his European ambition which could keep him at Newcastle this summer