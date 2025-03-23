Malaga not giving up keeping hold of Newcastle target Antonito

Malaga chief Kike Perez insists Antonio Cordero could yet stay next season.

The teenage winger is expected to sign with Newcastle United, having visited the club earlier this year.

However, Perez told PTV Málaga’s Zona Deporte: "I have hope because, and I’ve always said this, I’m no longer saying this as someone who works at Málaga or as their general director.

"I’m saying this as someone who works in football. Things will happen, and in the end, we’ll see what happens.

“I see it as logical (staying). I don’t think that whether you’re here or not, people give everything until the end. I’m not one to hold things against others. Whoever’s here, as long as they give everything they have, there’s nothing to say."

While Newcastle remain in advanced talks with Cordero's camp, fresh interest from Porto has also arrived for the winger.