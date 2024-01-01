Tribal Football

Agent U-turn on Kvara Napoli exit claims
PSG launch €200 MILLION bid for Napoli stars Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia
Musiala’s incredible Euros campaign could lead to a huge move this summer
REVEALED: Napoli ace Kvaratskhelia 'wants to come to England'
Guti tells Kvara: We're waiting for you at Real Madrid!
Kvaratskhelia rejects Napoli contract offer in face-to-face ADL summit
Chiellini tells Napoli pair Di Lorenzo, Kvaratskhelia: If Conte wants you, you're staying!
Georgia shock Portugal to reach Euros last 16
Napoli president De Laurentiis adamant Di Lorenzo and Kvaratskhelia will stay
Kvaratskhelia ducks Napoli future questions; ready to face Ronaldo
Napoli ace Kvaratskhelia hopes for Ronaldo chat as Manna jets in
Napoli great Krol tells Kvaratskhelia: Contracts must be respected
Kvaratskhelia pushed about Napoli future after Euros defeat
Georgia coach Sagnol delivers Kvara update after Napoli fury
Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...
STUNNER! Agent makes clear: 'Kvaratskhelia wants to LEAVE Napoli'
Capello: Napoli can win Scudetto with Conte if...
Liverpool trailing Barcelona interest for Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo; Cannavaro forces Bologna stutter; Abraham saves Roma
Stoichkov: Can Barcelona beat Napoli?
Napoli coach Calzona frustrated after Torino draw
Torino assistant coach Paro happy with draw at Napoli
Napoli coach Calzona discusses first weeks with Kvaratskhelia
Napoli coach Calzona delighted with star pair after victory over Juventus
Juventus coach Allegri defends his players after Napoli defeat
