Arsenal receive bad news as PSG star Dembele is set to return for Champions League clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele is set to return for the Champions League Semi-final against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman has been struggling with a hamstring issue that he picked up in the first leg at the Emirates, after which manager Luis Enrique commented on the setback.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Ousmane felt a slight discomfort. We don’t know how bad it is until the tests are done. We’ll try to have him ready for the second leg, but if he’s not, someone else will step in.”

Later, the club gave an update on the winger which then led to him missing the game against Strasbourg at the weekend.

“Ousmane Dembélé has strained his right hamstring. His condition is progressing well. A further assessment will be carried out shortly.”

However, after a rest, the 27-year-old has since returned to first-team training and was spotted on Monday running on the grass as Enrique and his side prepare for what is arguably the biggest game of the season. Dembele has scored 33 goals and notched 12 assists in all competitions this season and is the French side’s biggest threat going forward.

PSG’s front three of Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue caused Arsenal real problems in the first leg and now playing in front of the home crowd will have an extra boost from the support who believe they can go all the way and win the Champions League for the first time.