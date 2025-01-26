PSG coach Enrique on Kvara debut: Beginning of a great adventure

PSG coach Luis Enrique was happy with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Reims.

The €75m signing from Napoli laid on an assist for Ousmane Dembele to score for PSG on the day.

Afterwards, Enrique said: "Between two Champions League games, the league game is always difficult, especially against an opponent like Reims who defends very well.

"We started the second half in the best possible way. They are a dangerous team, who cross a lot, who defends well. We have a lot of possession of the ball, but it is difficult to find spaces. Today we had fewer opportunities than usual."

On Kvara's impact, he said: "All the forwards we have can play in all positions. For him, it was a difficult first match. He was fine, he gave us something. He has to learn to know his teammates, his opponents. Let's hope this is the beginning of a great adventure."