Kvaratskhelia convinced of PSG's Champions League chances

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia believes Paris Saint-Germain have the quality to win the Champions League this season but may need to overcome Liverpool in the round of 16.

The two clubs are among the biggest names in Friday’s Champions League knockout draw, which takes place on February 21 at 11am GMT.

Liverpool, as a top seed, can face either PSG or Benfica, with the remaining team set to play Barcelona.

The winger told Get French Football News: "Yeah, of course everything is possible. We just have to concentrate and put everything on the field."

He signed for PSG in the winter from Napoli, hoping to go all the way in the Champions League.