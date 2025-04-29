Kvaratskhelia warns Arsenal of PSG attack: Doue a gift to football

PSG ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has no doubts about their attacking threat facing Arsenal tonight.

PSG are in London for the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

And Georgian dazzler Kvara has hinted they'll be going for the win tonight: "Their individual qualities really help me a lot because they create so many chances. Having such skilful and quick players around you, who can score goals and provide assists out of nowhere, is something to truly appreciate.

"It's always a good thing to have some competition within the team but we're more focused on pushing one another to be better.

"That's extremely positive for the team, because it keeps everyone on their toes. When you've got top-quality players around you, you're naturally driven to give your best."

"Doue a real gift to football"

"Creating that kind of healthy competition within a squad isn't easy, so it's great that we've managed to achieve it. (Désiré) Doué, (Ousmane) Dembélé, (Bradley) Barcola – they're all top players capable of performing at a very high level.

"What stands out about Doué is his self-confidence. He's only 19 yet he's a real gift to football, with so much more to offer. What sets him apart from other young players is his love for the game and his professionalism. Everyone believes in him and his talent.

"We have so many quality attackers – it's what makes us one of the most dangerous sides in world football today."