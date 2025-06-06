Luis Enrique confident PSG can go all the way in the "incredibly exciting" Club World Cup

After lifting the Champions League for the first time in PSG history at the end of May, Luis Enrique is now setting his sights on lifting the Club World Cup this summer.

PSG, who beat Inter 5-0 in the Champions League final on May 31st, head to the US for the 32-team tournament as arguably the best club side in the world. They have been turned into a juggernaut by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique with a brand of attacking, free-flowing football.

Their young squad is headlined by the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and the manager is looking forward to testing his side out against different sides away from Europe.

“It’s a new and really exciting competition, and that means that for the first time in history, a Club World Cup will be played to determine who is the best team in the world out of the 32 qualified teams, and at first sight, that’s incredibly exciting.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for the fans. The more football that is on television, the better, and I think it’s going to be enjoyable for everyone.

“Normally, when a national team FIFA World Cup takes place, every football fan supports their country, and then they always have their second or third team that they like another national team.

"In this tournament, those fans whose team isn’t at the Club World Cup, because there are only 32 teams from the whole world, they’ll have the opportunity to follow teams they might like from Europe, Africa, America, or Asia.

"It will definitely be a celebration of football for the fans, and I think it can be a competition that will set a global benchmark for the future."

PSG will take on Atletico Madrid and Brazilian side Botafogo before facing up against Seattle Sounders in their home city to round off Group B on the West Coast.

The Parisiens are widely expected to sail through their group, but the manager is wary of the unpredictability of knockout football if they make it that far.

“Football is a sport that does not understand fairness and anything can happen in a competition as short as the Club World Cup, because let's not forget that when you get to the round of 16, everything is decided in a one off match, the quarter finals one match, the semi finals and the final too.

"Football is a sport that always has surprises. The goal is the same in every competition. To try and be in a position to win that competition. The objective is clear: to compete to the very end, to go as far as possible, and to have a chance of winning it.”

