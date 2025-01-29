The Calcio Comment: How Conte out-thought Motta to confirm Napoli as title favourites

Antonio Conte’s Napoli delivered a top-team response to adversity, overturning a deficit against Juventus to reignite their Scudetto ambitions.

On Saturday, Napoli had entered halftime trailing, following a clinical strike by Juventus newcomer Randal Kolo Muani. The forward needed just 43 minutes to announce his presence and challenge Dusan Vlahović as more than just an alternative option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus, under Thiago Motta’s guidance, looked well-drilled and resolute defensively, as is customary under the coach’s tactical approach. However, this came at the expense of their offensive play, with few chances created to trouble Napoli.

Despite this, Napoli’s resilience and determination shone through, even in the absence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who departed the club just days prior. Conte has managed to adapt his team impressively, compensating for the loss of the Georgian star, a player widely regarded as one of the best in the world during his time in Naples.

Conte’s tactical mastery has been pivotal in keeping Napoli at the summit of the standings. The match turned thanks to André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who has been reinvented under Conte’s system, and Romelu Lukaku, whose penalty sealed the 2-1 victory.

The result not only strengthened Napoli’s position at the top but also left Juventus fans reeling, as their team now trails by a staggering 16 points, a scenario few could have imagined at the start of the season. Almost twenty points: it is unbelievable.

Conte’s pedigree as a coach stands in sharp contrast to Motta, who has yet to establish himself at the highest level, even if with Bologna he did great things. However, even with Juventus’ remarkable solidity, evidenced by 13 league draws before this game, Napoli have found a way to capitalize on opportunities.

Conte, never one to settle, is also pushing for reinforcements in the transfer market. He has been clear about his desire for high-calibre players, even if they come at great cost. Lukaku, a marquee signing at Conte’s insistence, finally delivered a decisive moment in a big match, quelling doubts about his value despite his inconsistent start.

The victory over Juventus was particularly sweet for Napoli, given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. Remarkably, this was Juventus’ first league defeat of the season, a testament to their resilience under Motta.

Napoli, while not without flaws (and that is obvious), seem to have a significant edge as the season progresses. Unlike Inter Milan, Napoli’s main rival for the Scudetto, Conte’s side can focus on league matches without the distraction of extensive cup commitments.

Conte’s experience and tactical acumen has him determined not to let this golden opportunity slip away. While there is still a long road ahead and many matches to be played, Napoli’s current form positions them as the clear favourites for the title.

The fact that Inter has a deeper squad only underscores the magnitude of Conte’s achievements so far. He has transformed Napoli into a team capable of overcoming adversity and aiming for the ultimate prize: the Scudetto.