Zola hails Napoli president ADL following Scudetto triumph: No panic after Kvara sale

Gianfranco Zola is delighted for former club Napoli after last night's Scudetto triumph.

Victory over Cagliari confirmed Napoli as champions for season 2025/26.

"Triumphing with that shirt on is something indelible. I still remember the celebration with the fans, scenes that fill you with pride," Zola told Corriere dello Sport.

"With (Antonio) Conte I expected a competitive Napoli, but not so much that they would fight to the end and win. I know Antonio's value, but he still surprised me. He puts work on the pitch above everything else.

"Then he takes obsessive care of the physical and tactical aspects. I would have gotten along very well with him, I'm sure he would have improved me."

ADL didn't panic after Kvara sale

Asked if the Scudetto was won by Napoli or lost by Inter Milan, Zola continued: "I don't think we can talk about a negative season for Inter: they remained in the running on all fronts and will play the Champions League final. But Conte and his boys have really grown a lot."

On Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, he added: "He is a president who always makes people talk, but often makes the right choices. After the sale of (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia, for example, he didn't take a replacement just for the sake of it, but he trusted those he already had, like (Giacomo) Raspadori, who repaid him with important goals.

"Giacomo deserves it: he has always been a team player, a boy with a positive attitude. He suffered and got back up."