The Calcio Comment: Conte true architect of Napoli Scudetto success

In the end, the Scudetto arrived. Against all odds, despite the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January, despite the underwhelming replacement in Noah Okafor, and despite the transfer market not delivering the reinforcements he had requested, Antonio Conte did it again.

Napoli claimed their second Serie A title in three years, accounting for half of the club’s total haul of four Scudetti. A magical moment for Napoli fans, who are living what feels like a waking dream.

Scott McTominay (what an outstanding season, MVP of the season), Romelu Lukaku, Andre-Franck Anguissa, Alex Meret, Matteo Politano, many players contributed to this remarkable campaign.

But the true architect, the undisputed star, has been Conte. At this moment, he is the most beloved figure in Napoli. And yet, his future hangs in the balance. Juventus are making strong and determined overtures, while President Aurelio De Laurentiis and the city of Naples are pulling out all the stops to convince him to stay.

Not standing still

De Laurentiis is playing his trump cards, starting with the sensational pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne, one of the most decisive and talented players in world football in recent years. Despite recent physical issues, De Bruyne remains a world-class player, capable of writing more glorious chapters in Napoli’s history. And, as the saying goes, appetite comes with eating.

There’s a growing sense that De Laurentiis is determined to back Conte with a squad worthy of his ambitions, signaling a desire to open a new, winning cycle, much like Conte did in Turin with Juventus.

If there’s one man who can redefine the destiny of a club, instilling both a winning mentality and delivering immediate results, it’s Antonio Conte. It’s no coincidence that Juventus are desperate to bring him back, and Napoli are just as desperate to keep him.

The players, too, are doing everything they can to persuade him to remain in Campania. Just days ago, it all seemed settled: Conte back to Juventus, Max Allegri to Napoli. But recent developments may have reshuffled the deck. We will see.

Inter Milan focused on Munich

While Napoli celebrates, Milano mourns. Inter ultimately lost out on the Scudetto, but the dream of Champions League glory remains alive. All eyes in the Nerazzurri camp, starting with Simone Inzaghi, are fixed on that decisive European night. Inzaghi has drawn interest from several clubs, including a massive offer from Al-Hilal, which he hasn’t denied or refused (yet). But first comes the final. First comes the night that could redefine his legacy at Inter.

Winning the Champions League with this Inter side, a team full of talent, yes, but arguably not as deep or strong as some of Europe’s elite, would be a monumental feat. Just reaching the final again is a significant achievement. That night will be a test for hearts of steel. Inter can still dream, and Inzaghi may yet have one last magical night as the Nerazzurri’s leader.

The Scudetto went to Napoli. Conte was better, more driven, sharper, stronger. But Inzaghi and his players still have a shot at immortality. One last dream night awaits them.

Meanwhile, Napoli celebrates, rightly so, and will continue to do so for a long time to come. Inter will now turn to Europe in search of their joy.