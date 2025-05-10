Ex-Arsenal scout Pasieczny: I just could NOT recommend Kvaratskhelia to management

Former Arsenal scout Tomasz Pasieczny admits they had the chance to sign PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia three years ago.

The Georgia dazzler is now regarded among the best attacking players in the world and has inspired PSG into this season's Champions League final.

But Pasieczny says Kvaratskhelia could've taken a different path if he and Arsenal had acted back in 2022.

Pasieczny, who was then East European scout for the Gunners, told weszlo.com: '"Georgia's youth team visited Poland, there was a qualifying tournament.

"My job was to pay attention to other teams, but when you saw them - Khvicha and Zuriko Davitashvili - we had long discussions with other scouts about who was better.

"Then I watched both of them in Russia, so I followed their development for a long time."

He couldn't cope with the jeers

However, Pasieczny admits he was left unimpressed by Kvaratskhelia when he was with Rubin Kazan. One game sagainst Dynamo Moscow, with the crowd on his back, saw him put a line through the Georgian's name.

"He couldn't cope with it. Every next move was bad, from start to finish. He got lost, the ball bounced off him, you could see that he had lost his confidence.

"He overcame it, but if it had continued, it would have been a problem. Being affected by a few thousand people in Kazan doesn't lead to a good rating.

"Everyone knew he would be mega good, but they wondered how good. Whether he would be the absolute top or a bit lower. Few had any doubts that he wouldn't be anything at all. However, at that stage I had to write how it is, draw conclusions, write where the problems are."